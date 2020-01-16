Richmond, George Mason meet in conference play

CLAMPING DOWN: The Spiders have given up only 62.8 points per game across four conference games, an improvement from the 69 per game they allowed in non-conference play.GIFTED GILYARD: Gilyard has connected on 40.2 percent of the 87 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 4 of 15 over the last three games. He's also made 86.7 percent of his free throws this season.