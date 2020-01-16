Police investigating after multiple shots fired into Chesterfield home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police said they’re investigating a late-night shooting where multiple shots were fired into a home with people inside on Wednesday.
It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Pineville Road near Reams Road and the Powhite Parkway.
Arriving officers found a home with multiple bullet holes in it. The people inside the home at the time were not hurt, police said, and there were no other reported injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Chesterfield Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
