Police: Car crashes into business while 2 people fight; 1 injured

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico people said two people have a fight in the car caused it to crash into a business.
Police were called to the scene along Nine Mile Road on Thursday.
Officers said there were three adults and one juvenile in the car at the time.
Two people were fighting in the car and it veered off the road into the business.
Two adults in the car left the scene before police arrived.
Police said one person inside the building was injured and treated at the scene.
