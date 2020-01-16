Pageant competition for Virginia and Washington D.C coming to Richmond for the first time

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the first time, women of Virginia and District of Columbia will compete on the same stage together at the Miss Virginia USA, Miss Virginia Teen USA, Miss District of Columbia and Miss District of Columbia Teen USA 2020 competition.
The events will be held on Jan. 19 at Carpenter Theatre in Richmond’s Dominion Energy Center at 600 East Grace Street.
There will be two shows in total, the Preliminary Competition at 2 p.m., where all 56 women will compete and the Final Competition at 8 p.m., where the top semifinalists are first named, then that’s narrowed to the top 5 finalists, before finally crowning four new titleholders.
All four winners from the day’s competitions will represent Virginia and the District of Columbia at the national Miss USA and Miss Teen USA competitions later in 2020, as well as become state ambassadors during a year-long reign.
Winner selection, chosen by a committee of industry leaders, is based upon three proportional scored events: interview, swimsuit/active wear and evening gown.
“With Virginia and District of Columbia being such close neighbors, the women who compete for these state titles are like sisters. We are so excited they can compete together for the first time,” Kim Nicewonder, Co-Executive Director of Nice & Wonderful Productions said. “And, by combining these two state competitions in one, these confidently beautiful women will have an even more rewarding pageant weekend!”
The MISS USA competition will be telecast live on Fox and the woman crowned Miss USA 2020 will compete with countries from around the world at Miss Universe.
Teen state titleholders will compete for $15,000 in cash and scholarships at the national Miss Teen USA competition.
Emory and Henry College, Hollins University, King University and Liberty University are offering scholarships to this year’s winners.
Nice & Wonderful Productions will be partnering with the city of Richmond.
“Richmond is a vibrant location that represents the heart of this beautiful state,” JP Sartori, Co-Executive Director of Nice & Wonderful Productions, explained. “This is an ideal place to host this year’s contestants!”
