Officer’s ear bitten by woman trying to escape police custody

DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Dinwiddie deputies said a Hopewell Police Officer’s ear was significantly injured when a woman trying to escape police custody bit him.
Dinwiddie deputies were called to Central State Hospital on Jan. 14 for an officer needing assistance.
The Hopewell officer was transporting Juana Ivette Tenorio-Ramirez, 29, of Richmond, from John Randolph Medical Center to Central State Hospital.
When they arrived at Central State Hospital, Tenorio-Ramirez tried to escape custody. During the struggle, Tenorio-Ramirez bit the officer’s ear.
Tenorio-Ramirez was taken back into custody by Dinwiddie deputies and the officer was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Tenorio-Ramirez is charged with aggravated malicious wounding of a law enforcement officer and obstruction of justice.
