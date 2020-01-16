News to know for Jan. 16: Shots fired into home; Richmond water main break; Northam declares temporary emergency

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Chesterfield House Shooting
Chesterfield Police said they’re investigating a late-night shooting where multiple shots were fired into a home with people inside on Wednesday.
It happened just after 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Pineville Road near Reams Road and the Powhite Parkway.
Arriving officers found a home with multiple bullet holes in it. The people inside the home at the time were not hurt, police said, and there were no other reported injuries.
Temporary Emergency Bans Weapons at Capitol
Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a temporary emergency banning all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights.
“Let me be clear. These are considered credible threats by law enforcement agencies,” Gov. Ralph Northam said.
Northam decided to ban all guns from the grounds of Capitol Square after receiving reports for weeks about inflammatory online postings by out-of-state pro-gun and militia groups who are promising to attend Monday’s rally.
Water Main Break
Several blocks of W. Main Street in Richmond are without water as public utility crews repair a water main break.
The affected area stretches from the 300-block to the 1100-block of W. Main Street, near Virginia Commonwealth University.
Officials have not released an estimated time of repair and water restoration.
Mail Problems
A Chesterfield neighborhood says they have spent more than a year trying to get answers and a solution from the US Postal Service.
Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Comes to RVA
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is coming to Richmond as part of it’s annual ‘Coast-to-Coast Wienie Roast’.
The iconic Wienermobile is making stops at Kroger locations in Richmond, Midlothian, Henrico, Mechanicsville and Chester from Jan. 16 through Jan. 22, at several Kroger stores.
First Alert Weather
A return to cold is virtually guaranteed but it now looks like most of us won’t see snow Saturday.
