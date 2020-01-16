Midlothian opening it’s first Zaxby’s location

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Midlothian will be opening it’s first Zaxby’s location.
The Zaxby’s Grand Opening Celebration will take place on Jan. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at 911 Walmart Way, Midlothian Virginia, 23113.
To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 guests in line will receive Zaxby’s Deck of 52 Dealz, which includes menu favorites like FREE Zappetizers, Wings and Fingerz, sandwiches and desserts.
Travis Kelley, who operates Zaxby’s locations in Apex, Garner and Holly Springs, North Carolina, is operating this location and a North Chesterfield location as well.
We’re thrilled to introduce indescribably good chicken and five-star service to the Midlothian area with our new Zaxby’s restaurant,” Kelley said. “We value and support our Midlothian neighbors and plan to be good partners to schools, businesses and community groups. You’ll always have a seat at our table, and we can’t wait to meet you!”
Kelley plans to open six additional Chesterfield County Zaxby’s locations over the next four years.
The new restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m. Saturday-Thursday and from 10:30 a.m. until 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
