Man charged with murder in death of 86-year-old man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A victim has been identified and an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Bellevue Avenue.
At approximately 10:42 p.m. on Jan. 15, officers responded to the 1700 block of Bellevue Avenue for the report of a person down.
Police found Robert M. Willoughby, 86, suffering from obvious signs of trauma.
Willoughby was pronounced dead at the scene.
The medical examiner will be determining the cause and manner of death.
Richmond Police arrested Lynwood L. Main, 65, on the scene and was taken into custody without incident and has been charged with second-degree murder.
Anyone with information on this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
