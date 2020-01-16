Lewis, JMU visit Towson

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Towson has depended on senior leadership this year while James Madison has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Fobbs, Nakye Sanders, Juwan Gray and Dennis Tunstall have combined to account for 50 percent of Towson's scoring this season. On the other side, freshmen Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have combined to score 51 percent of the team's points this year.MIGHTY MATT: Lewis has connected on 34.5 percent of the 110 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 23 over his last three games. He's also converted 69.3 percent of his free throws this season.