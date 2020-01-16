Lawsuit filed to challenge Northam’s temporary ban of weapons on Capitol grounds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A lawsuit has been filed to challenge Gov. Ralph Northam’s temporary ban of weapons on Capitol grounds.
The lawsuit filed on Thursday names Gun Owners of America, Virginia Citizens Defense and Kenneth Van Wyk as plaintiffs and Northam and Anthony Pike as defendants.
Northam declared a temporary emergency Wednesday banning all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights.
The governor, a Democrat, announced the plans at a news conference Wednesday afternoon because of credible threats of potential violence and extremism, one official said.
“Let me be clear. These are considered credible threats by law enforcement agencies,” Gov. Ralph Northam said.
