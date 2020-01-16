Judge declares mistrial in Dinwiddie cheerleader’s murder

DINWIDDIE Co., Va. (WWBT) - A judge declared a mistrial in the case of the man accused of killing his cousin in 2018.
Anton Coleman was on trial for a capital murder charge in the death of 17-year-old Dinwiddie High School cheerleader Ke’Asia Adkins when it was amended to a second-degree murder charge. The case ended in a mistrial.
The body of Adkins was found in a wooded area after she disappeared on June 25, 2018, from her home.
The medical examiner ruled Adkins’ death a homicide after her body was found in the 5900 block of Sentry Hill Court at 7 a.m. on June 28. The cause of death was asphyxia.
Coleman has a new hearing on Jan. 21 to decide what the next step in the case will be at Dinwiddie Circut Court.
