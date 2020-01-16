Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine had 30 points, seven rebounds and seven assists, and the banged-up Chicago Bulls beat Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards 115-106. Chicago placed seven players in double figures in its second win in its last nine games. Thaddeus Young had 18 points and eight boards, and Tomas Satoransky scored 18 points against his former team. Beal scored 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting after he was listed as questionable because of right shoulder soreness.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Omer Yurtseven had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 19 points and Georgetown beat No. 25 Creighton 83-80. The Hoyas went on a 13-2 run early in the second half and never looked back as coach Patrick Ewing picked up his first win over the Bluejays in five tries. Georgetown snapped a five-game losing streak to Creighton and beat its second ranked opponent this season. Marcus Zegarowski led the Bluejays with 20 points while Denzel Mahoney added 19 off the bench. Creighton lost for the first time this season when scoring at least 70 points
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Devin Vassell scored 18 points as No. 9 Florida State won its eighth straight game, 54-50 over Virginia. Vassell hit a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the final seconds to seal the win. Anthony Polite came off the bench to drill four 3-pointers for the Seminoles, who have won 15 of their last 16 games. Mamadi Diakite scored 16 points for Virginia. The defending national champions have lost three straight.
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Redskins have hired Ken Zampese as their quarterbacks coach on Ron Rivera's new-look staff. The team revealed Rivera's full staff on Wednesday. Zampese will work under Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner. Zampese spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons as the Bengals' offensive coordinator and coached the Browns' quarterbacks in 2018. Running backs coach Randy Jordan and special teams coordinator Nate Kaczor are the only holdovers from the previous regime. Jim Hostler follows Rivera from Carolina where he also served as wide receivers coach. Sam Mills, the son of the former NFL linebacker, is the new defensive line coach under defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.