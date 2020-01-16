Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Omer Yurtseven had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 19 points and Georgetown beat No. 25 Creighton 83-80. The Hoyas went on a 13-2 run early in the second half and never looked back as coach Patrick Ewing picked up his first win over the Bluejays in five tries. Georgetown snapped a five-game losing streak to Creighton and beat its second ranked opponent this season. Marcus Zegarowski led the Bluejays with 20 points while Denzel Mahoney added 19 off the bench. Creighton lost for the first time this season when scoring at least 70 points