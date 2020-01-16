Fuente staying at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, VA (WWBT)- Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente will remain at the school, he indicated on Twitter on Thursday morning. An athletic department spokesperson confirmed the tweet meant the coach would be staying in Blacksburg to NBC12.
Yahoo Sports reported on Tuesday night that Fuente and Baylor officials would be meeting for an in-person interview regarding the Bears’ head coaching vacancy. Fuente is a Tulsa, Oklahoma, native, played quarterback at Oklahoma and was once an assistant coach at TCU.
Fuente is 33-20 as the head coach of the Hokies, but 14-12 over the course of the last two seasons and is just 1-3 in bowl games. Virginia Tech most recently fell to Kentucky in the Belk Bowl on New Year’s Eve, 37-30.
The head coach took over for Frank Beamer following the veteran coach’s retirement in November of 2015.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.