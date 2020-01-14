Forecast: Sunny and breezy Thursday, chilly rain on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Drier weather builds in the next couple of days with sharply colder temperatures late this week into all of next week.
TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Slight shower chance. Lows upper 40s
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Winds could gust to 20-30mph. Highs in the upper 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and sharply colder. Lows near 30, highs in the low 40s.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with light rain likely developing midday and afternoon. Could be a brief period of light snow or sleet, especially in Northern VA. No “winter” impact in Richmond expected. Lows near 30, highs in the mid to upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
MONDAY MLK Day: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the lower 20s, highs in the upper 30s
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the mid 30s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows upper teens, Highs in the upper 30s
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.