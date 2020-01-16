Dominion Energy moves forward with electric school buses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Electric school buses will soon be on the roads of Central Virginia, as well as other locations across the state.
Dominion Energy is moving forward with the nation’s largest deployment of electric school buses, which will include 50 buses in 16 localities.
“Phase one will bring 50 electric school buses to 16 localities within Dominion Energy’s Virginia service area by the end of 2020. In December, the company selected Thomas Built Buses as the vendor for the 50 buses for phase one of the project,” Dominion Energy said in a release.
The electric school buses will help enhance grid reliability, reduce emissions and help schools save money.
“We are excited to move forward with our commitment to bringing the benefits of electric school buses to the customers and communities we serve,” said Dominion Energy Chairman, President and CEO Thomas F. Farrell, II. “This is an innovative, sustainable solution that will help the environment, protect children’s health, make the electric grid stronger, and free up money for our schools.”
The following localities will have the electric buses in phase one:
- Alexandria
- Arlington
- Charles City
- Chesapeake
- Chesterfield
- Fairfax
- Hampton
- Louisa
- Middlesex
- Norfolk
- Pittsylvania
- Powhatan
- Prince William
- Richmond City
- Virginia Beach
- Waynesboro
If phase two is approved by the state, the next step would be for at least 1,000 additional electric buses to be brought into service but 2025. Once completely implemented, the buses’ batteries could provide enough energy to power more than 10,000 homes.
“Phase three would set the goal to have 50 percent of all diesel bus replacements in Dominion Energy’s footprint be electric by 2025 and 100 percent by 2030,” Dominion Energy said in a release.
