Body found in embankment was victim of fatal hit-and-run

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A body found in an embankment was the victim of a fatal hit-and-run.
At about 2:42 p.m., police received a report that a deceased adult male was found in an embankment off of the 8700 block of Hull Street Road.
The investigation indicates the man was struck by a vehicle, which then fled the scene.
The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.
