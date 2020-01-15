Winning Mega Millions ticket of $1 million sold in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Somewhere out there is the winner of $1 million after the winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a 7-Eleven along Kings Grant Road in Virginia Beach.
The winning numbers from Jan. 14 were 9-11-13-31-47 and the Mega Ball number was 11. The first five digits were right and only the Mega Ball number was missed on the winning ticket - getting the second prize of $1 million.
“This ticket was the only one nationwide to match the first five numbers in the January 14 drawing. No ticket in Virginia or anywhere else matched all six numbers to win the $91 million jackpot, so the jackpot grows to an estimated $103 million for Friday night’s drawing,” a release from the Virginia Lottery said.
The winner has 180 days to claim the prize and the back of the ticket should be signed to claim ownership of it.
