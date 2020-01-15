Ways to clear up that holiday debt hangover

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Americans were spending in December. Holiday debt is up 8-% from last year. According to a new survey conducted by MagnifyMoney-- 44% of consumers took on debt this holiday season-- to the tune of around $1,325.
52% of Generation Xers and 50% of millennials were guilty of this. And for a majority-- this debt was not the plan.
If you did this-- make a plan now! Write down your debt and create a budget for paying it off.
And just paying the minimum on credit debt should not be the plan. It would take more than 5 years to pay off $1,325 if just made the minimum payment of 30 dollars a month. And you’d pay more than $600 in interest!
To get started, tackle your most expensive debt first. Pay more than the minimum-- every dollar you can. Are you getting an end of year bonus? Use that! Put your credit card on ice, so you don’t add any more to it.
And don't save your credit card information on any online sites like Amazon and others-- not only for security reason-- but to curb the urge to click and buy while you tackle this debt.
