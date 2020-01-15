Virginia Repertory Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn presents ‘Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad’

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Repertory Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn announces the second production of the 2019-2020 Children’s season, “Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad”.
This production is presented as part of the Acts of Faith Festival.
Opening night will be Jan. 24 at the Children’s Theatre at Willow Lawn, and will be told on stage through March 1.
This stirring drama with music shares in the joys, sorrows, and challenges Harriet Tubman, which will be played by Marjie Southerland, faced while courageously freeing herself and hundreds of others from the bonds of slavery. As Harriet and her friend, Sarah Bradford, narrate her adventurous life, we get a closer look at this brave woman whose determination changed the world.
Katrinah Carol Lewis will be joining the company in her Children’s Theatre directorial debut, and Anthony Smith will serve as Musical Director.
Full price tickets are $21.
To see the full list of cast members and to purchase tickets, click here.
