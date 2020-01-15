Vigil being held for beloved Varina High School custodian

Varina High School is honoring longtime employee and role model, James Dawkins, who died over the weekend. (Source: Varina "Blue Devils" High School Football - Facebook)
January 15, 2020 at 11:07 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 11:07 AM

HENRICO Co., Va. (WWBT) - Varinia High School will be hosting a vigil for James Dawkin, the head custodian of the school of died Saturday afternoon.

For more than 45 years Dawkins worked as a custodian at his Alma mater.

"He’d get out of school and he’s been cleaning that gym ever since,” said Coach Stu Brown, the former head football coach at the school. “You know 46 years in the County, a lot of them here at Varina High School speaks for itself.”

The vigil to celebrate his life and service will be held at the football stadium on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. The entire community is invited to attend.

