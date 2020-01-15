Two inmates indicted for fight that left another inmate in a coma

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two inmates at a Henrico County Jail now face charges a fight that left another inmate in a coma.
Rodney Aaron Goode, 44, and John Lawrence Ellis Jr., 22 were indicted by a grand jury Monday for malicious wounding resulting from an altercation in August 2019 while the two were inmates at Henrico County Jail West.
Goode and Ellis were believed to be cellmates of the inmate they allegedly beat.
Former Sheriff Michael Wade said the 41-year-old inmate was hospitalized in what he called “probably the worst assault I’ve seen in my time here.”
“Since I have been here, this is the worse assault that’s happened in jail," Wade said. “We haven’t had that many but this is by far the worse.”
The altercation resulted in the victim being put in a medically induced coma with two broken arms and jaw. He is no longer in a coma.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.