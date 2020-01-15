Thousands of pro-gun supporters expected to rally at State Capitol

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Citizens Defense League is bussing in supporters from all over the commonwealth to the State Capitol for Lobby Day.
Social media indicates over 5,000 people are expected to come, with almost twice as many people showing interest.
NBC12 spoke with workers at Bob Moate’s Sport Shop in Midlothian, who says while many of the customers are heated about the gun reform bills, some say they are staying away from the rally for fear of potential violence.
“Some of them are more worried about the violence, not so much their personal safety. They don’t want to be part of some mob attack," Richard Hill, the shop’s manager said.
About four dozen buses will ferry demonstrators to the Capitol Square from across Virginia, with a handful already full - according to the VDCL’s website.
Hill says the gun bills seem to be the only thing on everyone’s minds.
He himself would go to the rally if he didn’t have to work at the shop, but says that his coworkers and many of his customers are still planning to attend.
“Everybody needs to know both sides of the story and stop listening to one side. It’s not the law-abiding gun owner that’s a threat. We never have been, we never will be," Hill said.
According to the VCDL’s website, the rally is only scheduled from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m, and the busses are expected to leave Richmond by 2 p.m.
