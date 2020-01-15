SENIOR ALERT: Elderly man from Newport News missing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert of a Newport News elderly man missing.
Leon Francis, 62, was last seen on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. when he left his residence on Wyn Drive in Newport News, Virginia.
Francis suffers from cognitive impairment.
The disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigation agency.
Anyone with information on Francis’s whereabouts is to contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.
