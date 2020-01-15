SENIOR ALERT: Elderly man from Newport News missing

SENIOR ALERT: Elderly man from Newport News missing
Leon Francis was last seen on Jan. 14 at 7p.m. (Source: Virginia State Police)
By Adrianna Hargrove | January 15, 2020 at 5:19 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 5:19 PM

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert of a Newport News elderly man missing.

Leon Francis, 62, was last seen on Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. when he left his residence on Wyn Drive in Newport News, Virginia.

Francis suffers from cognitive impairment.

The disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety as determined by the investigation agency.

Anyone with information on Francis’s whereabouts is to contact the Newport News Police Department at 757-247-2500.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.