Police make 3rd arrest in man’s shooting death at Henrico apartment complex

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police have made a third arrest in a shooting that killed one man at an apartment complex in Henrico.
At 9:34 p.m, on Jan. 3, Henrico Police responded to the 200 block of Airport Place at Oakmeade Apartments after a report of a shooting.
Police arrived on the scene and found an adult male with injuries near a front door. First responders provided emergency care; however, the victim, Rico Rashad Robinson, 30, of Henrico, was pronounced dead on the scene.
Naqwon Stith, 22, was arrested on Jan. 15 and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Previously, Bobby Morrell Patterson, Jr., 25, of Henrico, was charged with conspiracy to commit murder. Bobby Peoples, 25, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
The community and neighbors can submit anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
