Two suspects on the run after Chesterfield shooting, robbery

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting and robbery in Chesterfield.
Police responded to the 14900 block of Rowlett Road at about 1:30 p.m. to a report that a man had been shot during a robbery at a residence.
Two unknown suspects forced entry into the residence and demanded money.
Upon receiving the money, the suspects shot a man and fled the scene.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
