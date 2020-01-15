Two suspects on the run after Chesterfield shooting, robbery

Police responded to the 14900 block of Rowlett Road at about 1:30 p.m. to a report that a man had been shot during a robbery at a residence. (Source: NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove | January 15, 2020 at 3:21 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 3:58 PM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a shooting and robbery in Chesterfield.

Police responded to the 14900 block of Rowlett Road at about 1:30 p.m. to a report that a man had been shot during a robbery at a residence.

Two unknown suspects forced entry into the residence and demanded money.

Upon receiving the money, the suspects shot a man and fled the scene.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

