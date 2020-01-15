News to know for Jan. 15: Northam to ban guns from Capitol grounds; Richmond shooting; VUU cancels controversial event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
Richmond Shooting
A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Richmond early Wednesday morning.
The shooting happened at 12:40 a.m. on Arnold Avenue, police said. Officers found the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
He was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Gun Ban at Capitol Grounds
According to the Associated Press, Gov. Ralph Northam plans to declare a temporary emergency, banning all weapons from Capitol Square, ahead of a massive rally that’s planned next Monday.
The Associated Press said that’s according to two state officials briefed the plans but not allowed to speak publically. One official said the plans come due to credible threats of potential violence and extremism.
ERA Moves Forward
The full House and Senate are expected to vote on the Equal Rights Amendment. This comes after if passed a committee in the House on Tuesday.
Wednesday’s vote will be the first time the amendment will get a full vote on the House floor in nearly five decades, but even if it’s ratified here in Virginia, it’s far from a done deal.
Court battles are expected nationwide.
VUU Cancels Controversial Event
Leaders at Virginia Union University are setting the record straight after a flyer started circulating showing an event honoring President Trump and Jared Kushner on campus.
The flyer said it was honoring ‘Urban Impact Leaders’ on the Campus on Martin Luther King Day.
Miss America Stops in RVA
Miss America Camille Schrier visited a group of girls at Mad Science of Central Virginia and showed them how science and royalty can truly go hand in hand.
Snow Possible this Weekend
A return to colder wintertime temperatures is a virtual guarantee later this week, and that could set the stage for a brief period of snow or a wintry mix Saturday morning.
