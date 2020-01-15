Neighbors frustrated with mail delivery issues

The Postal Service is committed to providing the highest level of customer service, which includes timely, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages. The Midlothian Post Office Officer in Charge has been made aware of the issue and takes customer’s complaints very seriously, and is currently investigating the matter. We always want to hear directly from our customers immediately when they have a delivery concern, so we can take prompt action to resolve it to their satisfaction. Customers can contact their local Post Office, visit our website at usps.com/help or can call 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) for assistance.