Moody Middle School seventh-grader wins Henrico spelling bee

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A seventh-grader from Moody Middle School became Henrico Schools’ 2020 Division-wide Spelling Bee champion.
Ananya Nanduru won in Round 8 by correctly spelling “breviary”, which is a book of daily prayers, hymns and psalms.
The contest features spelling champions from 46 Henrico County elementary schools and 12 middle schools and determines who will represent Henrico County Public Schools at the regional competition.
Some of the other words Nanduru spelled to win the title were, “schadenfreude”, “tritium” and “kielbasa”.
With Naduru’s win, Moody retains the spelling title and Henrico Schools’ spelling trophy.
The trophy was from a donation from four-time Henrico spelling champion Tejas Muthusamy.
Muthusamy, who is now a student at Maggie Walker Governor’s School, donated money for the trophy to the Henrico Education Foundation, which had the trophy made.
Nanduru will compete next in the Richmond Times-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee March 21 at the Library of Virginia.
The regional winner will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is held in late May and televised on ESPN.
