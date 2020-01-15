Louisa County Resource Council’s Community Cupboard expands its reach to serve more people

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The food situation in Louisa County is one of the toughest in the commonwealth. Now a food pantry there is expanding its reach.
The Louisa County Resource Council has started distributing food to more places across the county in hopes of serving more people. The food resource council runs the Community Cupboard which is the only food bank of its kind in the county.
Last year the volunteer-run operation distributed more two-million pounds of food to people who need it. A study from the Weldon Cooper Center’s survey in 2019 shows 22% of the population deals with some type of food insecurity, nearly double the state average.
The food council's executive director, Lloyd Runnett, says the nonprofit has a hard time breaking down the stigma that comes with hunger. "We're only serving about half of the population that needs the services in Louisa County. One of our biggest challenges is getting people to come and take advantage of this wonderful program that we have here."
The center is looking for more community partners in hopes of finding new ways to feed people in the county.
