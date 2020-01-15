Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT-VIRGINIA
Virginia poised for historic vote on Equal Rights Amendment
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — State lawmakers are poised to take a major step toward making Virginia the critical 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The Democrat-controlled Virginia House and Senate are expected to advance the gender equality measure in floor votes Wednesday. The votes will be a momentous symbolic victory for many women's rights advocates and a sign of how much once-solidly conservative Virginia has changed. But at the national level, many questions remain about the fate of the proposed amendment first introduced nearly a century ago. Court battles are expected to ensue.
VIRGINIA GUN BAN
AP EXCLUSIVE: Northam to ban guns from Capitol grounds
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam plans to declare a temporary emergency Wednesday banning all weapons, including guns, from Capitol Square ahead of a massive rally planned next week over gun rights. That's according to two state officials who were briefed on the plans but not authorized to speak publicly about them. One official says the Democratic governor plans to announce the plans at a news conference Wednesday afternoon because of credible threats of potential violence and extremism.
VIRGINIA REDISTRICTING
Virginia Democrats weigh differing redistricting reforms
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Democrats say they still favor redistricting reform but are split on how to do it. At issue: whether to support a proposed constitutional amendment that passed the GOP-led General Assembly last year with broad bipartisan support or to support a different proposal that might be friendlier to the new Democratic majority. Redistricting has long been a hot-button issue in Virginia, where federal judges have struck down both the legislative and congressional maps as racially discriminatory. Some Democrats are worried that Republicans on the state Supreme Court will end up having too much influence on the results, and that minority communities will lose representation.
AP-US-SWATTING-SCHEME-VIRGINIA
Virginia teen charged in 'swatting' ring linked to neo-Nazis
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department has charged a former Virginia college student with calling in fake emergencies to prompt law enforcement responses, in coordination with a group the FBI labelled as sympathetic to neo-Nazi ideology. News outlets report 19-year-old John William Kirby Kelley was charged last week with conspiracy to make threats. An FBI affidavit unsealed Friday accuses him of being part of a network that “shared racist views” and targeted victims in so-called swatting attacks coordinated in online chatrooms. Prosecutors say he reported a fake bomb threat at Old Dominion University and was linked to a similar call at a historically black Virginia church.
AP-US-EQUAL-RIGHTS-AMENDMENT-VIRGINIA
Virginia House panel advances ERA for full floor vote
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Equal Rights Amendment is continuing to advance in the Virginia Legislature, where its passage is all but certain. A House committee on Tuesday approved a resolution to ratify the gender equality measure. Advocates hope it will become the next amendment to the U.S. Constitution. The 13-9 vote split along party lines, with all Democrats supporting it and all Republicans opposing it. A Senate committee already advanced a similar resolution. The resolutions are now before the full House and Senate. Even if it's ratified in Virginia, the amendment is far from being a done deal. Court battles are expected nationwide over a long-passed 1982 deadline set by Congress.
AP-VA-CONFEDERATE FLAG-DRESS CODE
School board will not ban Confederate flag in dress code
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (AP) — A county school board in Virginia has decided not to update its dress code to ban displays of the Confederate flag. The Roanoke Times reported Monday that the decision followed months of debate in Franklin County, which is outside of Roanoke in western Virginia. Many school board members said such a ban could violate students' rights to free speech and spur legal challenges. The vote was 7 to 1. The board's only black member was the sole no vote. She argued the flag was a symbol of white supremacy.
RAPE CONVICTION-COMPENSATION
Compensation bill would pay exonerated of '75 rape
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A man wrongly convicted of rape in northern Virginia more than four decades ago would receive almost $160,000 under legislation pending in the General Assembly. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the Virginia Supreme Court exonerated 63-year-old Winston Lamont Scott of Indiana last year. He always maintained his innocence. Scott was 19 when the attack in Fairfax County happened and was convicted primarily on the victim’s identification of him, both in a photo spread and again in court at his 1976 trial. He was sentenced to 14 years and served about five before being paroled.
BC-VA-SOLDIERS KILLED-VIRGINIA GOVERNOR
Northam offers condolences after Virginia soldier killed
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has expressed his condolences to the families of two American soldiers who died in Afghanistan, including one from Newport News. Northam said in statement released Monday that their loss is a reminder that American service members "continue to do dangerous work in pursuit of peace.” The men who died were 29-year-old Staff Sgt. Ian P. McLaughlin of Newport News; and 21-year-old Pfc. Miguel A. Villalon of Joliet, Illinois. They were killed when their vehicle was hit by a roadside bomb in southern Afghanistan. Both soldiers were assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division based at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.