Hopewell City Council votes in support of 2nd Amendment

Hopewell City Council votes in support of 2nd Amendment
The Hopewell City Council voted late Tuesday night to show its support for the Second Amendment. (Source: file video)
January 15, 2020 at 7:50 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 7:50 AM

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - The Hopewell City Council voted late Tuesday night to show its support for the Second Amendment.

During a packed house full of gun advocates, many neighbors spoke out - saying they want their city to do all they can to protect their right to bear arms.

[ Sheriff declares Caroline County a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary ]

[ Chesterfield supervisors vote to support 2nd Amendment ]

[ Hanover supervisors pass resolution supporting 2nd Amendment ]

Hopewell is joining the long list of other localities including Colonial Heights, Hanover and Virginia Beach, who recently adopted a similar resolution.

The governor and attorney general have said those resolutions mean nothing legally because whatever laws are passed will still be enforced.

Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.