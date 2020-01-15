Hobbled Toppin carries No. 13 Dayton past VCU, 79-65

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Obi Toppin scored 24 points on a tender ankle and led a 22-point run in the second half as No. 13 Dayton pulled away to a 79-65 victory over VCU.
The Flyers had lost four in a row against VCU, which was the Atlantic 10′s preseason favorite.
Toppin sprained his left ankle in the last game and moved cautiously at the outset.
He had three dunks and a 3-pointer during Dayton’s decisive run.
De’Riante Jenkins and Nah’Shon Hyland scored 16 points apiece for VCU.
