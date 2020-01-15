Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Capitals have signed Nicklas Backstrom to a $46 million, five-year contract extension. The 32-year-old Backstrom is now signed through the 2024-25 season. He'll count $9.2 million against the salary cap during that time. The Swedish center helped the Capitals win their first Stanley Cup title in 2018. Washington drafted Backstrom with the fourth overall pick in 2006. He has been a franchise cornerstone along with Alex Ovechkin since making his NHL debut in 2007. Backstrom has 35 points in 39 games this season. He's been nearly a point-a-game player throughout his Capitals career.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have finalized a two-year deal with reliever Daniel Hudson. The World Series champions agreed to terms with the right-hander on a contract worth $11 million. The Nationals acquired Hudson at the trade deadline from Toronto. He went 3-0 with six saves and a 1.44 ERA in 24 regular-season games after the trade. Hudson also went 4 for 4 in playoff save opportunities and recorded the final out of the World Series. The 32-year-old is 49-35 with 17 saves and a 3.83 ERA in 379 career games with the Nationals, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Pirates, Diamondbacks and White Sox.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Brad Davison hit a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left after getting a steal and Wisconsin beat No. 17 Maryland 56-54. It was Wisconsin's third straight victory against a ranked opponent. Davison finished with 14 points. Nate Reuvers scored 17 points and Micah Potter had 14 for the Badgers. Jalen Smith scored 18 points and Anthony Cowan Jr. had 16 for the Terrapins, who have lost two straight after winning three and a row. Maryland suffered an 18-point defeat Friday at Iowa.
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Obi Toppin scored 24 points on a tender ankle and led a 22-point run in the second half as No. 13 Dayton pulled away to a 79-65 victory over VCU. The Flyers had lost four in a row against VCU, which was the Atlantic 10's preseason favorite. Toppin sprained his left ankle in the last game and moved cautiously at the outset. He had three dunks and a 3-pointer during Dayton's decisive run. De'Riante Jenkins and Nah'Shon Hyland scored 16 points apiece for VCU.