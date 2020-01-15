Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals have finalized a two-year deal with reliever Daniel Hudson. The World Series champions agreed to terms with the right-hander on a contract worth $11 million. The Nationals acquired Hudson at the trade deadline from Toronto. He went 3-0 with six saves and a 1.44 ERA in 24 regular-season games after the trade. Hudson also went 4 for 4 in playoff save opportunities and recorded the final out of the World Series. The 32-year-old is 49-35 with 17 saves and a 3.83 ERA in 379 career games with the Nationals, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Pirates, Diamondbacks and White Sox.