Henrico man missing since Saturday found safe

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico man who was missing since Saturday has been found safe.
Henrico police said Thursday afternoon Michael Abnar Anderson, 36, was located unharmed and in good health.
His family filed a missing persons report after he was last seen Saturday, Jan. 11 just before midnight by his family.
Anderson was operating a gold 2002 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck. The truck is registered in Virginia and the license plates are 1597UH.
Police thank everyone for their help in locating Anderson.
