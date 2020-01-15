Four arrests made in Petersburg shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Four arrests have been made in connection to a shooting in Petersburg.
On Jan. 4 at approximately 3 a.m., police were called to the area of Sixth Street and Accomack Street for the report of a person down.
Officers arrived on the scene and located Ronald Raines laying on the ground with a gunshot wound.
Raines was transported to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
The Petersburg Bureau of Police Major Crimes Unit with the U.S Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested four people involved in the incident.
Latrell Thomas was arrested on Jan. 4, Daekwon Taylor was arrested on Jan. 7 and Melvin Langford and Russel Morton Jr. were taken into custody today without incident.
All four men have been charged with Conspiracy Aggravated Malicious Wounding and are being held at Riverside Regional Jail pending their court appearances.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.