Forecast: A Foggy start, then a little afternoon sun

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Drier weather builds in the next couple of days with sharply colder temperatures late this week into all of next week.
WEDNESDAY: Patchy Dense fog likely during the morning commute. Then increasing afternoon sun. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Winds could gust to 20-30mph. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, highs in the low 40s.
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, could start as a rain/snow mix in the morning. Little or no impact on roads from winter preciptation expected. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 90%)
SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid 30s.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.