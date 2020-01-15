Forecast: A Foggy start, then a little afternoon sun

A return to winter temperatures on Friday

By Andrew Freiden | January 15, 2020 at 4:10 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 4:10 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Drier weather builds in the next couple of days with sharply colder temperatures late this week into all of next week.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy Dense fog likely during the morning commute. Then increasing afternoon sun. Lows in the mid to upper 40s, highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Breezy. Winds could gust to 20-30mph. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the upper 20s and low 30s, highs in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, could start as a rain/snow mix in the morning. Little or no impact on roads from winter preciptation expected. Lows near 30, highs in the mid 40s. (Rain Chance: 90%)

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the low 20s, highs in the mid 30s.

