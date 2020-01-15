‘Dirt Woman’ documentary showing at Richmond theater

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A documentary on Donnie “Dirt Woman” Corker will be showing at a Richmond theater.
Corker was an outrageous, vibrant, controversial, outspoken and Richmond’s legendary drag queen who had a way of stealing headlines.
Donnie grew up in Oregon Hill. In his youth, he walked the streets as a prostitute. He cross-dressed, eventually becoming the humorous and self-deprecating drag queen Dirt Woman. Back in the day, Donnie was one of the few outspoken members of the LGBT community.
The documentary “Spider Mites of Jesus: The Dirtwoman Documentary” is coming to Movieland for an extended run on Jan. 24.
The film was written and directed by Jerry Williams.
