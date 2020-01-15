Students shave heads to raise money, awareness for childhood cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Students at a Richmond school shaved their heads to raise money and awareness for childhood cancer.
Middle and Upper School students and teachers from The Steward School shaved their heads or cut at least 8 inches of hair off for wigs to raise awareness for cancer patients.
The event benefits the local organization, ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation.
Last year’s event raised over $2,500 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation and seven girls and women donated their hair for wigs, in addition to 12 heads that were shaved.
