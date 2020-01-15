Chesterfield neighbor comforts woman seen yelling and running from attacker

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Things are back to normal in a Chesterfield neighborhood that was left on edge when a dozen police cars swarmed their quiet community.
It happened on Early Settlers Road not far from Robious Road Tuesday evening.
Police were on the scene there for more than three hours looking for a violent man who was on the run.
Police say that man is facing charges for assaulting his neighbor. The call came in for a case of breaking and entering, leaving a neighbor running and yelling for help.
"I heard yelling. At first, I thought it was neighborhood children,” Deborah Moro said. She was in front of her home at the time. “My neighbor was running across the street screaming, ’He tried to kill me. Call 911’,” she explained.
When NBC 12 arrived, police asked the news crew to step back because they weren’t sure whether the man they were looking for was armed.
"I got out of the car, comforted her, got her into the garage and eventually into the house so I could shut the garage door,” Moro continued. The woman was rushed to the hospital. "The poor thing was in shock, extremely upset, terrified,” Moro said.
NBC 12 stayed on scene as police searched the area with rifles and K9s. Around 8 Tuesday night, officers captured the man hiding behind a home a block away on Knollwood Drive.
Moro says as the woman was running away, she saw the suspect sitting on the victim’s driveway. "My focus was getting her in the house and as far away from danger as I could…He does not need to be interacting with the general population, at least not right now,” she said.
Police say the man was not armed and cooperated when they took him into custody. There is no word yet how the victim is doing.
