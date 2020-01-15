13 charged as result of prostitution bust in Va.

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Thirteen people have been charged as the result of a prostitution operation in Williamsburg.
Police said they conducted five undercover operations starting in November at various locations in the city, resulting in the arrest of 13 people. The charges included soliciting prostitution, frequenting a bawdy place and prostitution.
“This investigation shone a bright light on the issue of Human Trafficking which not only impacts our area but communities around the world. When you pay a prostitute for sex, too often, the person you are paying is a victim and not an entrepreneur as some would have you believe. This operation should serve as a testament that we will be vigilant in addressing this issue,” said Williamsburg Police Chief Sean Dunn.
Here is a list of the following people who were charged:
- Herberth Marroquin-Lopez, 38, Williamsburg, VA - Soliciting Prostitute
- Dwayne Futrell Jr., 32, Newport News, VA - Soliciting Prostitution
- Christopher French, 38, Hayes, VA - Soliciting Prostitution
- Jose Delgado, 31, Williamsburg, VA - Frequenting Bawdy Place
- Pedro Lopez-Lopez, 29, Manassas, VA - Soliciting Prostitution
- Tyler Crandall, 35, Whitestone, VA - Soliciting Prostitution
- Eduardo Garcia-Escobar, 34, Williamsburg, VA - Soliciting Prostitution
- Shonte Hutchinson, 43, Hampton, VA - Soliciting Prostitution and Possession of Marijuana
- Ruben Todd, 52, Williamsburg, VA - Frequenting Bawdy Place
- John Sayoun, 43, Williamsburg, VA - Soliciting Prostitute
- Richard Reyes, 46, Williamsburg, VA - Soliciting Prostitution
- Walter Gard, 52, Williamsburg, VA - Soliciting Prostitution
- Penny Sampson, 38, Newport News, VA - Prostitution (photo not available)
