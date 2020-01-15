Babysitter sentenced to jail for injuries to infant

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) - A Virginia woman accused of harming a baby was sentenced to a year and a half behind bars. News outlets report 30-year-old Leanna Pagans was sentenced Tuesday.
The Roanoke woman had been accused of causing injuries to a four-month-old child she was babysitting in 2017.
Prosecutors said the child showed signs of hemorrhages and bone fractures.
The baby went to a hospital for treatment and made a full recovery.
Pagans pleaded no contest in October.
Her attorney says Pagans struggled with opioid abuse and says she didn’t know what happened at the time of the child’s injuries.
