Acts of Kindness: Chesterfield instructor honored for hitting all the right chords

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield teacher has been honored for teaching ukulele classes.
Aaron Lewis is a ukulele instructor in Chesterfield.
Every Tuesday at the Chesterfield Parks and Recreation Center, Lewis holds ukulele classes for people 50 years of age and older.
Lewis and his wife moved back to his home state of New Jersey after his son recently went off to college. But Lewis still hasn’t forgotten about his friends who have become family over the years. Lewis still plans to make it back to teach the class every now and then.
“I’m commuting now so I can’t be here as much as I’d like to be,” Lewis said.
The next time Lewis will be here, will be in March.
Some of Lewis’s students have been taking his classes for years, and Lewis’s larger than life personality and love for music is a big part of the reason why.
“His passion for music and his ability to work well with the people and relate to them makes him the perfect instructor,” Susan Miller, one of Lewis’s students, said.
Mary Maiden, another one of Lewis’s students, is a Recreational Specialist for Chesterfield County and a long time NBC12 viewer. After watching one of our Acts of Kindness segments, she had an idea.
“I thought about Aaron and all that he has given our ukulele class and I thought it would be great to recognize him too,” Maiden said.
Given that the group hasn’t seen Aaron in months, the moment was extremely special.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.