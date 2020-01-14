VUU cancels event that planned to honor President Trump on MLK Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Union University (VUU) has canceled an event that planned to honor President Trump on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Urban Revitalization Coalition (URC) had been planning to host an event at the university’s Live and Learning Center on Jan. 20.
A flier that was posted on social media said it was an “invitation-only event."
It was also touted to include a $30,000 cash giveaway and honor President Trump, Jared Kushner, VUU President Hakim J. Lucas and White House Executive Johnathan Holifield.
On Tuesday, the university said it did not have any hand in planning the event. In a statement, school officials said they informed URC that the campus “was not the appropriate space” for the event. The statement claims the event was described as an “economic development discussion” with cash giveaways to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Read the full statement here:
