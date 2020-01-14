Virginia House committee advances ERA

By Associated Press | January 14, 2020 at 12:19 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 12:19 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The Equal Rights Amendment is continuing to advance in the Virginia Legislature, where its passage is all but certain.

A House committee on Tuesday approved a resolution to ratify the gender equality measure that could become the next amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

The 13-9 vote split along party lines, with all Democrats supporting it and all Republicans opposing it.

A Senate committee already advanced a similar resolution.

The resolutions are now before the full House and Senate.

Even if it’s ratified in Virginia, the amendment is far from being a done deal. Court battles are expected nationwide over a long-passed 1982 deadline set by Congress.

