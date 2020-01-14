‘It feels weird’: VCU student wins $100,000 in lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia Commonwealth University student won $100,000 in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle.
Jeff Walker, a business major, found out the good news while texting with a friend as the winning numbers had just been announced.
Both Walker and his friend texted each other saying neither of them won the $1 million top prize. However, Walker realized that he won the Raffle’s second prize of $100,000.
Walker bought the winning ticket at the Food Lion located at 1100 Courthouse Road in Midlothian.
“It feels weird,” Walker said. “It hasn’t sunken in yet.”
Walker’s winning ticket is one of five $100,000 winners in the New Year’s Raffle. The other winning tickets were bought in Fredricksburg, Clear Brook, Narrows and Arlington.
Three of the tickets with the $1 million top prize winners were purchased in Chesapeake, Arlington and Portsmouth.
500 tickets won $500.
Walker says he intends to pay off his student loans and invest the rest of his winnings.
