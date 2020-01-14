Two men charged in Chesterfield shooting, police pursuit

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two men have been charged in a shooting and police pursuit in Chesterfield County.
Police were called to the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Reymet Road for a shooting around 1 a.m. on Jan. 6.
Officers found one victim who was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the shooting is related to a drug transaction.
Shortly after the shooting, police located the suspect vehicle but the driver - 22-year-old Thomas Williams, Jr. - refused to stop. After a chase, Williams was arrested in the area of 15100 Lorimer Road. He’s charged with the following:
- malicious wounding
- maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle
- robbery
- two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony
- felony eluding
- reckless driving – general
- reckless driving – exceeding speed limit
- obstruction of justice
The passenger in the vehicle - 26-year-old Jamontre Lee - fled on foot and was previously on the run. He’s now been arrested and charged with the following:
- malicious wounding
- maliciously shooting into an occupied vehicle
- robbery
- two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony
- three counts of conspiracy to commit a felony
- possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- distribution of marijuana
- conspiracy to violate the drug control act
Both men are being held at the Chesterfield County jail with no bond.
Anyone with information on the shooting or suspect on the run is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
