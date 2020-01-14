Trio arrested in string of December robberies in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - Hopewell police arrested three men in connection to robbing a Family Dollar and another location in Hopewell in December.
On Jan. 14, U.S Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested Tyler Anthony Smith, 25, of Hopewell after security images identified Smith robbing the Family Dollar located at 1033 Elm Street on Dec. 12.
Smith had warrants for robbery, use of a firearm in the Commission of a felony, possession of a firearm being a convicted felon and wearing a mask in public. He also had an additional five warrants served on him as well.
Smith was transported to Riverside Regional Jail where he is currently being held without bond pending arraignment.
Robert William Neil Seifried, 30, of Hopewell was arrested on Dec. 9 for the robbery Family Dollar.
Detectives identified Seifried was captured on security cameras with facial hair wearing a gray hoody with red writing, jeans, white shoes and orange work gloves.
Seifried was charged with robbery, two counts of abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm being a felon.
Seifried was also charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and conspiracy to commit robbery from the Dec. 2 robbery of Community Food Mart located at 325 South Mesa Drive.
Curtis Lee Warren, 32, of Hopewell was arrested after being identified by detectives on security cameras.
Warren was charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm being a convicted felon and wearing a mask in public. Warren was also identified as a co-conspirator in the Dec. 2 robbery of Community Food Mart on South Mesa Drive.
“The resilient work of the detectives, media outlets in the greater Richmond area and with the assistance of Crimesolvers tips the offender’s identifications and arrest,” Detective Lieutenant Michael Langford, said.
Anyone with information on wanted persons or any crime in the City of Hopewell may contact the Hopewell/Prince George Crimesolvers at 804-541-2202.
