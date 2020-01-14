Tickets on sale for the 2020 Virginia Distilled Spirits Roadshow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tickets are now on sale for the 2020 Virginia Distilled Spirits Roadshow.
The schedule for the roadshow includes 12 stops across the state that are open to the public to come and taste Virginia spirits.
“Consumer interest in artisan distilled spirits and craft cocktails is growing rapidly,” said VDA President and CEO of Virginia Distillery Company, Gareth Moore. “Roadshow events are a great opportunity for lovers of local-liquid-craft to come out and experience premium liquors, local drams and new and exciting cocktails samples in an educational, safe and approachable environment.”
Many of the roadshow events happen at distilleries where guests can watch the distillation process firsthand.
“Virginia is the birthplace of American spirits and later this year we will celebrate the 400th anniversary of that first taste,” Moore said. “There’s great history here, and these events are a great way for us to tell the stories of how spirits get from grain to glass and celebrate the history and heritage of our craft.”
Tickets can be purchased for the shows, HERE.
