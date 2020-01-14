Richmond artist teams up with Richmond Animal League to help raise funds

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Animal League has officially launched its year-long partnership between Richmond artist Jacob Daley of Daley Dots.
“I do pet portraits, human portraits, anything conceptual that you might be interested in,” artist Jacob Daley, said. “Starting today [Jan. 14th] ending December 30th, 15 percent of pets portraits will be donated back to the Richmond Animal League to help all their dogs and cats find better homes.”
Jacob who draws pet portraits using a specialized technique called stippling is using his talent to fulfill the shelter’s mission.
“We have been around for 40 years and our mission is to provide hope help and homes to animals all throughout central Virginia,” Development Coordinator at Richmond Animal League, Lauren Decker said.
The stippling technique is a form of pointillism that allows the portraits to be drawn in dot form.
“It’s just different the style and the level of detail,” Daley said. “No matter who uses it is pretty engaging.”
The shelter takes in over 2,000 dogs and cats every year and gives them the medical care they need. Jacob hopes his efforts help give the shelter the extra boost it needs.
“All they want is love so they deserve to find a home where they can be loved,” Daley said.
“We are a non-profit so we do not rely on any government funding so we are completely donation-based so any and all help from the community like Jacob is so amazing," Decker said.
If you would like a portrait of your pet drawn, Jacob will be at the shelter this Thursday and next Tuesday as well.
