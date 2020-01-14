Police searching for clues in death of woman found burned in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police continue to investigate the death of a woman who was found burned to death in August. The death has since been ruled a homicide.
Police said the body was found just before 8 a.m. on Aug. 27 in the area of Kingsland Glen Drive after a report of a suspicious situation.
Officers arrived on the scene and identified the remains as Helana M. Swigert, 24, of no permanent address.
A man who lives near the area said he was taking a walk near a construction area and he and two workers saw something burned on the ground that appeared to be a body that had been set on fire.
Other neighbors in the area said they could smell something burning early Tuesday, but did not know what it was.
A medical examiner later determined Swigert’s death was a homicide.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
